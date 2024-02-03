Book SETC tickets online, stand chance to win Rs 10,000 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a bid to promote online booking of bus tickets, the state transport department has launched a scheme, offering Rs 10,000 each to three passengers who book State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus tickets online.

The passengers who book tickets on lean days (Monday to Thursday), except festival seasons, will be rewarded with the cash prize each month.

The commuters are chosen randomly from the ticket booking database of transport undertaking through lucky draw and the scheme is being executed by the Pallavan Transport Consultancy Services, a technical arm of the transport department, said official sources.

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, in a statement on Friday, said three persons have been selected for cash rewards through an online lottery system for January. They are Essaki Murugan from Tirunelveli, Seetha K from Vellore, and Imetyaz Arif from Chidambaram.