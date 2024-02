CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has become the first metro service in India to integrate with the Open Network for Digital Commerce, an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

This initiative allows customers to effortlessly purchase single and return journey tickets for the Chennai metro through various apps on the ONDC network such as Rapido, Namma Yatri and RedBus.Moreover, Google Maps and PhonePe will also soon be able to offer these services.

Following Chennai, the metro services in Kochi, Kanpur, Pune and other cities too are poised to follow suit, making urban transit more accessible for millions of Indian commuters.