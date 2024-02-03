CMDA to come up with plans to tackle traffic, decongest GST road following Kilambakkam bus relocation

CHENNAI: A detailed project report is being prepared to decongest Vandalur and Aynanchery junctions on GST Road, as the stretch has been witnessing huge traffic following the opening of Kilambakkam bus terminus (KCBT).
In view of the tailbacks, three alternative roads have been widened, said CMDA in an official note on Thursday. Listing the measures taken to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters from KCBT, the CMDA said, “MTC currently operates 498 regular buses and has added 200 special buses during peak hours, with a total number of 4,651 trips per day. Buses to CMBT, Tambaram and Guindy are operated once in every 5, 2 and 3 minutes respectively,” said a statement.
New buses have also been introduced in other destinations including Sholinganallur, Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, T. Nagar, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Thiru.Vi. Ka Nagar, etc.
MTC further operates four-link buses without fare between KCBT and MTC terminus and two buses as paid shuttle services between Vandalur Gate suburban railway station and KCBT. “Prepaid auto services and rental cab services are available within the terminus. Until January 30, the terminus has facilitated 642 auto bookings and 510 cab bookings,” added the statement.