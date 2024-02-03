CMDA to come up with plans to tackle traffic, decongest GST road following Kilambakkam bus relocation

CHENNAI: A detailed project report is being prepared to decongest Vandalur and Aynanchery junctions on GST Road, as the stretch has been witnessing huge traffic following the opening of Kilambakkam bus terminus (KCBT).

In view of the tailbacks, three alternative roads have been widened, said CMDA in an official note on Thursday. Listing the measures taken to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters from KCBT, the CMDA said, “MTC currently operates 498 regular buses and has added 200 special buses during peak hours, with a total number of 4,651 trips per day. Buses to CMBT, Tambaram and Guindy are operated once in every 5, 2 and 3 minutes respectively,” said a statement.