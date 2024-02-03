Coimbatore corporation yet to offer online, UPI tax payment options

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has intensified tax collection efforts but it is yet to facilitate digital payments at over two dozen dedicated centres. Any tax payer, including defaulters, who intend to pay at the tax collection centres in the industrial city cannot opt for online payment options including Unified Payments Interface as well as debit or credit cards.

Out of the total 29 tax collection centres, the Corporation has one each in the five zonal offices and 22 tax collection centres in the 100 wards falling in the five zones.