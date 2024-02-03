DMK moves bill to increase quota for SC/STs, OBCs

CHENNAI: DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Friday introduced a private member bill aimed at amending the Constitution to elevate reservation for socially and educationally backward classes, in proportion to their population.

The bill It said the Mandal Commission had recommended 27% reservation to Other Backward Class since the living standards of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Class families were deemed much poorer than the mainstream population. For achieving these objectives, provisions were made in Articles 15 and 16 to provide reservation.

The bill said reservation in appointments introduced in 1981 did not enable Other Backward Classes to get their rightful share in employment, and there is inadequate representation in employment, including in promotional posts.