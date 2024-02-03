'Centre ignoring TN's needs', says DMK; MPs to protest in Parliament complex on Feb 8

CHENNAI: DMK MPs in black clothes will stage a demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex on February 8. The protest was planned against the "partiality" of the BJP government at the Centre towards opposition ruled states.

The DMK noted that the union government has failed to allocate funds for developmental schemes in the interim budget for 2024-25. The Centre also failed to extend relief assistance to Tamil Nadu which has faced huge losses due to heavy rains in northern and southern districts during the north-east monsoon season late last year, the party said.

The DMK has requested MPs of alliance parties to join this demonstration.

A DMK release said the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 disappointed the state by failing to announce flood relief to compensate for the losses suffered by infrastructure during the north east-monsoon rains 2023.

The State government sought Rs.37,000 crore from the Centre towards rehabilitation and restoration works in rain-affected areas. Besides, the interim budget was silent on funds for the proposed AIIMS hospital and other developmental schemes for Tamil Nadu.