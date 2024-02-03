In a first, IIT-Madras launches sports quota in UG stream

CHENNAI: In a first, Indian Institute of Technology Madras has said it would allocate two supernumerary seats per under graduate (UG) programme for admissions for sportspersons. Of this, at least half of the seats will be for female students.

According to a press release, the institute will be introducing the ‘Sports Excellence Admission’ (SEA) from the academic year 2024-2025, under which it will offer two supernumerary seats, of which one will be exclusively for female students, in each of its UG programs for Indian nationals.