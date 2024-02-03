is Zero Leprosy a daydream or realistic goal?

January 30, the day commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom, is observed as Anti-Leprosy day in India to honour his selfless endeavors in caring for those impacted by the disease.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, affects more than 120 countries, with about 2,00,000 new cases reported every year. India carries the world’s highest burden, accounting for 59.63% of cases, with 1,03,819 new cases reported in 2022-2023. These new leprosy cases affect men (61%), women (39%) and children (5.4%). Among these new cases, 2,363 cases have visible disabilities. The occurrence of new leprosy cases among children is an indicator of recent transmission and new cases with disabilities indicate delayed case detection.

Leprosy is the world’s oldest documented disease, characterised as a chronic infectious disease that predominantly affects the nervous system, mainly peripheral nerves and skin. While it is curable, if left untreated the disease may progress and lead to permanent disabilities, such as nerve damage, blindness, paralysis, and loss of sensation. The causative agent of leprosy is a bacteria named Mycobacterium leprae. Leprosy has a long incubation period, averaging three to five years or more, and symptoms can take as long as 20 years to appear.

Leprosy is not an extremely contagious disease and is not hereditary. The exact mode of transmission is not known, but some theories suggest it is transmitted via droplets from the nose and the mouth during close contact through untreated cases. Healthcare professionals may work for extended periods without acquiring the disease, indicating that leprosy does not spread through casual contact such as handshakes, hugging, sitting next to each other, or sharing a meal. Hansen’s disease is not passed on from an infected mother to her unborn baby during pregnancy, and it is also not spread through sexual contact. Debunking these myths is essential for fostering understanding and eliminating stigma.