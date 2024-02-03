Many tried, a few succeeded; Will Vijay win Tamil Nadu voters’ trust?

CHENNAI: The impact of cinema on politics has been inseparable for decades and a host of actors have tried their luck in politics. While a few succeeded, many have been washed away by the tides of time. On Friday, actor Vijay also entered the fray with a bang triggering big expectations about the political narrative as an alternative to the Dravidian majors and others.
In Tamil Nadu, MG Ramachandran was the first actor to succeed in politics by reaching the top post of chief minister. J Jayalalithaa was the next who also succeeded in that attempt. Legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan could not succeed in politics despite launching a political party. Though many others such as SS Rajendran, K Bhagyaraj and T Rajendhar attempted their political fortunes, they could not swim across.
However, Vijayakant reached the level of leader of the opposition. However, due to political miscalculations and ill health, he could not move higher beyond a point. Actor Kamal Haasan launched Makkal Needi Mayyam with much expectations from people. Now, amid speculations about his leaning towards the DMK-led alliance whether he enjoys the same support from people will be seen from how his party fares in the Lok Sabha elections.
During the past few years, Vijay has been dropping sufficient hints that he would be entering politics. But Vijay did not hide his intention to become a politician at a later juncture of time. In an interview a decade ago when asked about his political aspirations, Vijay clearly said that he was, at that time, concentrating only on cinema but definitely would take a plunge when the appropriate time came. Vijay also made it clear that he would go on strengthening his base for entering politics till the right time comes.
Also, the statement from Vijay on launching a political party clearly indicates that he had done comprehensive homework drawing lessons from his unsuccessful predecessors. Significantly, the actor entered the fray at a time when he was at the peak of his career as a successful actor. Vijay is being hailed for his bold decision, unlike actor Rajinikanth who was dilly-dallying over entering politics for a long time. After the death of Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, Rajinikanth promised to enter politics. But at the nick of the moment, he stepped back.
Senior journalist Durai Karuna told TNIE: “It will be an uphill task for Vijay since political atmosphere is tough now since money power decides the winning prospects of parties. Vijay’s party may get a sizeable vote in the 2026. But that would not suffice. Vijay could win only when people decide to ignore the money being given by big political parties. To gain that level of credibility among people, Vijay has to be on the field at least for 10 years raising his voice over people’s issues. NTK leader Seeman has been struggling in that direction constantly engaging himself in politics. Vijay has to win the support of the general public beyond his fans to reach the pinnacle.”