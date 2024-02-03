Many tried, a few succeeded; Will Vijay win Tamil Nadu voters’ trust?

CHENNAI: The impact of cinema on politics has been inseparable for decades and a host of actors have tried their luck in politics. While a few succeeded, many have been washed away by the tides of time. On Friday, actor Vijay also entered the fray with a bang triggering big expectations about the political narrative as an alternative to the Dravidian majors and others.

In Tamil Nadu, MG Ramachandran was the first actor to succeed in politics by reaching the top post of chief minister. J Jayalalithaa was the next who also succeeded in that attempt. Legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan could not succeed in politics despite launching a political party. Though many others such as SS Rajendran, K Bhagyaraj and T Rajendhar attempted their political fortunes, they could not swim across.

However, Vijayakant reached the level of leader of the opposition. However, due to political miscalculations and ill health, he could not move higher beyond a point. Actor Kamal Haasan launched Makkal Needi Mayyam with much expectations from people. Now, amid speculations about his leaning towards the DMK-led alliance whether he enjoys the same support from people will be seen from how his party fares in the Lok Sabha elections.

During the past few years, Vijay has been dropping sufficient hints that he would be entering politics. But Vijay did not hide his intention to become a politician at a later juncture of time. In an interview a decade ago when asked about his political aspirations, Vijay clearly said that he was, at that time, concentrating only on cinema but definitely would take a plunge when the appropriate time came. Vijay also made it clear that he would go on strengthening his base for entering politics till the right time comes.