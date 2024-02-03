Panchayat chief forges MGNREGA records, swindle Rs 45 lakh in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Sirukinar village panchayat president K Chellamuthu has allegedly forged documents to create fake records and work schedules in the MGNREGA scheme to swindle Rs 42 lakh, as per the report submitted by the ombudsman appointed for MGNREGA scheme, and criminal action has been recommended.

Speaking to TNIE, T Karthikeyan, a petitioner said, "There are many roads in our panchayat that need repair. Some of them are still mud roads. Realising the need, we demanded fresh roads in many spots. "

In 2020, a resolution was passed in our panchayat to construct bitumen roads and as per the resolution, it was announced to construct a bitumen road on a two-kilometre stretch between Kundadam Road and Kallimettupalayam in Nochipalayam.