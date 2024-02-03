Panchayat chief forges MGNREGA records, swindle Rs 45 lakh in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Sirukinar village panchayat president K Chellamuthu has allegedly forged documents to create fake records and work schedules in the MGNREGA scheme to swindle Rs 42 lakh, as per the report submitted by the ombudsman appointed for MGNREGA scheme, and criminal action has been recommended.
Speaking to TNIE, T Karthikeyan, a petitioner said, "There are many roads in our panchayat that need repair. Some of them are still mud roads. Realising the need, we demanded fresh roads in many spots. "
In 2020, a resolution was passed in our panchayat to construct bitumen roads and as per the resolution, it was announced to construct a bitumen road on a two-kilometre stretch between Kundadam Road and Kallimettupalayam in Nochipalayam.
"I am aware of the MGNREGA and payment methods. A few weeks ago, I found out that one of the payments was made and a work inspection was pending. So, I along with a friend checked the panchayat records online and was shocked to see that around Rs 42 lakh was spent on constructing a bitumen road at the site."
"However, we found no road. Suspecting foul play, we confronted Chellamuthu, who repeatedly refused to comment on the issue. So, we submitted a complaint petition to the district administration on December 26, 2023."
An official from Tiruppur district administration said, "Based on the complaint petition, MGNREGA ombudsman, M Premalatha launched a field investigation and on January 5, 2023, she inspected the panchayat office and made field visits. After a lengthy investigation, including verifying all the documents including Administrative sanction, work order and estimate copy, she delivered her final verdict on January 29."
"In the report presented by her to the district administration, she stated that Chellamuthu had created fake records and had swindled money and recommended criminal action against him. She also recommended disciplinary action against the Block Development Officer (BDO) and zonal block development officer for their inability to check and verify these procedures. Besides, she also ordered the BDO to recover all the money from the panchayat president."