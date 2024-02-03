Rally opposing Dalits’ temple entry denied permission in TN

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur police denied permission to a caste outfit to take out a procession condemning the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department of the Tamil Nadu government for allowing Dalits to enter the Mariyamman temple at Pongupalayam near Tiruppur city recently.

According to sources, the Kongu Vellalar Goundar Peravai (KVGP) had announced that it wanted to take over the temple from HR&CE department and also hold a protest on February 7. But police have denied permission for the procession.

Speaking to TNIE, KVGP Tiruppur unit president K Devaraj said, “We were upset after Dalit people entered the temple. When we questioned HR&CE department officials, they threatened to arrest us. We suspect the involvement of a local party behind this. Besides, when we demanded documents of ownership, the HR & CE officials refused to show them."