Rally opposing Dalits’ temple entry denied permission in TN

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur police denied permission to a caste outfit to take out a procession condemning the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department of the Tamil Nadu government for allowing Dalits to enter the Mariyamman temple at Pongupalayam near Tiruppur city recently.
According to sources, the Kongu Vellalar Goundar Peravai (KVGP) had announced that it wanted to take over the temple from HR&CE department and also hold a protest on February 7. But police have denied permission for the procession.
Speaking to TNIE, KVGP Tiruppur unit president K Devaraj said, “We were upset after Dalit people entered the temple. When we questioned HR&CE department officials, they threatened to arrest us. We suspect the involvement of a local party behind this. Besides, when we demanded documents of ownership, the HR & CE officials refused to show them."
"The department has disturbed traditions followed by us. Hence, we are launching a protest and would take over the temple from them. When we take it over, the temple administration will decide if Dalits are allowed into it or not as per traditions," it said.
Deputy superintendent of police (Avinashi range) M Sivakumar told TNIE, “The rally is targeting the HR&CE department. Since it is a direct outcome of Dalit people entering the temple, we refused permission. The outfit has approached the Madras High Court seeking permission, but we will object to it.”
Officials from the HR&CE department denied threatening the dominant community members during the peace meeting on allowing Dalits into the temple.
A top official from the HR&CE department said, “The temple belongs to the department. We never interfered in the traditions or affairs of the temple. Besides, we were told to take legal action against those stopping Dalits from entering the temple. We have submitted a detailed report on the ownership to higher officials in Chennai and to the Tiruppur district collector. They have accepted our legal stand.”