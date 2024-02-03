Salem hostel kitchen sealed after lizard found in kurma

SALEM: A lizard was found in the vegetable gravy (kurma) prepared for hostel students of a private polytechnic college at Hasthampatti on Thursday night. The food safety department officials inspected and ordered closure of the hostel’s kitchen on Friday. A notice was also issued to the college management.

According to sources, “On Thursday night, the hostel residents were served chapati and kurma for dinner. The lizard was found in the kurma. The photos soon went viral on social media. However, no one was affected.”

Around 60 male students are staying in the hostel of the private polytechnic on Yercaud Road in Hasthampatti.