CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has been restructured into two entities, Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited and Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, with the former focusing on thermal power generation and the other on distribution.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited has been merged to the existing Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency, as per energy secretary Beela Rajesh’s order issued on January 24 and released on Friday. The entities will operate under the Companies Act of 2013.

TNIE had reported in August 2023 that EY India, a leading consulting firm, had been appointed to submit a report on splitting the state-owned power utility to reduce the debt and improve operational efficiency.