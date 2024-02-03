TN cops arrest Karnataka SP for assaulting woman colleague

ERODE: A Superintendent of Police attached to the internal security division of Karnataka was arrested on Wednesday by Erode police for allegedly assaulting a woman assistant sub inspector of police, also from Karnataka. He secured bail from a local court.
According to sources in Erode police, M Arun Rangarajan (38), an IPS officer hailing from Gobichettipalayam in the district, serves in the internal security division at Dharwad. K Sujatha (38) of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, works as assistant sub inspector in the division, and currently is on leave.
On January 31, she lodged a complaint with Gobichettipalayam police alleging that Rangarajan had tied a mangala sutra to her two years ago in a temple and that he had assaulted her on Tuesday during an argument.
“On January 27, Rangarajan brought Sujatha to his home in Gobichettipalayam. On January 30, they went to the Srirangam temple in Tiruchy and an argument broke out between them. The two continued to quarrel after reaching home in Gobichettipalayam later in the night. At that time, Rangarajan allegedly assaulted her,” police said.
Early on January 31, Sujatha was admitted in the Gobichettipalayam GH by their neighbours. Meanwhile, Sujatha lodged a complaint with Gobichettipalayam police regarding the incident. Police booked a case against Arun Rangarajan under Sections 294 (b), 323, 324 of the IPC and Section 4 of the TNPWH Act. He was arrested on the night of January 31 and released on court bail.
DSP V Thangavel said “Arun Rangarajan is a divorcee and his marriage to Sujatha is not legal as she too had applied for divorce from her first husband. The case is pending in court.”