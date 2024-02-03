TN cops arrest Karnataka SP for assaulting woman colleague

ERODE: A Superintendent of Police attached to the internal security division of Karnataka was arrested on Wednesday by Erode police for allegedly assaulting a woman assistant sub inspector of police, also from Karnataka. He secured bail from a local court.

According to sources in Erode police, M Arun Rangarajan (38), an IPS officer hailing from Gobichettipalayam in the district, serves in the internal security division at Dharwad. K Sujatha (38) of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, works as assistant sub inspector in the division, and currently is on leave.

On January 31, she lodged a complaint with Gobichettipalayam police alleging that Rangarajan had tied a mangala sutra to her two years ago in a temple and that he had assaulted her on Tuesday during an argument.