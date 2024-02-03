TN police raid for explosives turns dud, four held for cheating

COIMBATORE: A day after a raid on a godown for explosives turned out to a damp squib, Coimbatore city police on Thursday arrested four people on cheating charges.

The arrested were identified as N Anwar Sathath (51), M Idhayathullah (36), S Arsad (33) and F Wilson Robin (38), all hailing from Coimbatore.

According to sources, on Wednesday, Karumbukadai police received information that some people were trading explosive materials online. A team traced and detained four suspects and took them to a godown at Sennanur near Thondamuthur. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) also pressed into service. A thorough search of the premises revealed that around two tonne of Potassium Chloride, which is a fertiliser, were stored there.