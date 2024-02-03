TN turning demographic bulge into an advantage, says NYT

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is leading the way in making India’s demographic bulge into an actual advantage with 43% of Indian female factory employees working in the state, which is home to 5% of the national population, according to a report by New York Times.

The report states that Tamil Nadu, having a population of 72 million, is now succeeding in ways that have eluded India as a whole.

The national government started subsidising electronics manufacturing across the country in 2021, setting off a gold rush in places like Noida, next to New Delhi. “But, for Tamil Nadu, that incentive is not an essential lure. TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Industries, can rattle off the state’s inbuilt advantages: schools, transport, engineering graduates,” the report said.