23 fishermen from TN's Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan army for IMBL violation

RAMANTHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan navy on Saturday late night arrested a total of 23 Indian fishermen from Rameswaram on charges of fishing near Neduntheevu by violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Official sources said fishermen went fishing in 492 mechanised boats from Rameswaram. Of these, two boats consisting of 23 fishermen were fishing near Neduntheevu.

Noticing they were fishing by violating the IMBL, the Sri Lankan navy detained the fishermen and seized their boats. Later, they were taken to Jaffna for further proceedings.