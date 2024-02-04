681 families relocated from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, says government

CHENNAI: The state forest department has informed the Madras High Court that 681 families in hamlets in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve have been relocated after giving them a compensation package of Rs 10 lakh each. The officials said as part of Tiger Project, efforts are on to shift the remaining families.

The submission was made recently before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on a petition filed by Mudhukuzhi Maruvazhvu Sangam of Gudalur Taluk in the Nilgiris seeking an order to stop the relocation.

The bench recorded that the relocation was on the basis of the demand of the people. Options were given either to accept the relocation package of Rs 10 lakh and find a place of their choice or the forest department would relocate them to an alternative site after giving them the same amount.