Biryani rice among new crop varieties launched by TNAU

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) V Geethalakshmi released new crop varieties on Saturday. It include a high-yielding biryani rice and the first-ever sweet sorghum type.Two varieties of rice, four millets as well as one type each of pulses (Greengram VBN 7), oilseeds (Groundnut CO 8), fibre crop (Cotton VPT 2) and green manure (Daincha TRY 1) are among the new offerings.

The rice varieties are a two-line hybrid rice (CO RH5) and a non-basmati, long-slender aromatic rice (CO 58). The new millet types include a sweet sorghum variety [CO (SS)34].

The three new horticultural crops include a Pro-Vitamin A-enriched banana variety (Kaveri Kanchan) and a high-yielding grape variety [GRS (MH) 1]. Five newly launched varieties of vegetables include a striped brinjal variety (CO 3) and a perennial moringa variety (PKM 3).

The other new crops include two varieties in spices and plantation crops (Red tamarind PKM 2 and Coconut VPM 6).On new rice CO 58, the VC told TNIE, “At present, the Pusa Basmati which has GI tag is the most popular for cooking biryani. The C0 58 crop, which is non-basmati, is an alternative to the Pusa Basmati and can be used as biryani rice.” CO 58 has a higher yield than Pusa Basmati. Its season is late samba and Thaladi. “CO 58 can yield 17% more crop per hectare compared to Pusa Basmati. Its yield is estimated to be 5858 kg and can be ready for harvest in 120-125 days,” the VC said.

The Sweet Sorghum CO (SS) 33 is the first sweet sorghum variety of TN, she added. “This crop variety can be used for two yields of grain and fodder. It can yield 1,127 litres of ethanol per hectare. The variety is suitable to the state and central policies on ethanol production,” she said.