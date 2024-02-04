Caste slurs: Allegations against Tamil Nadu police personnel found to be false

SIVAGANGA: After Sakkottai police personnel were accused of hurling caste slurs and demanding bribes, a probe on Saturday revealed that the allegations were false.

According to sources, the alleged incident occurred when A Arulkumaran Iyappan, a resident of Karaikudi, was directed to meet the inspector of Saakottai police station as part of verification for passport renewal in December 2023.

During the verification process, the names on the voter ID and Aadhaar card of Iyappan were found to be different from one another. Considering the mismatch, the police instructed him to produce another ID proof.

However, the next day, Iyappan, his relative, and advocate Muthuraja visited the station, demanding to complete the verification process with the existing ID proofs, leading to an argument between the duo and the officers, sources added.

Subsequently, Muthuraja submitted a petition alleging that the police had asked for a bribe of Rs 3,000 from Iyappan, assaulted the duo and also hurled caste slurs at them. However, the probe revealed that the allegations were false.