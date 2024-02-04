CM MK Stalin stresses on state’s autonomy on Anna’s death anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of political parties paid homage to former chief minister CN Annadurai on his death anniversary on Saturday.

Stalin, who is in Spain, paid floral tributes to the portrait of the DMK founder. In a post on X platform, he exhorted DMK cadre to work untiringly for establishing a union government which would ensure state autonomy.

In Chennai, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan led a silent procession to Annadurai’s memorial on the Marina with party functionaries. Since renovation works are going on at the memorial, the government has placed a portrait of the leader near the memorial of former CM MG Ramachandran.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accompanied by former ministers, also paid homage. In a post on X, Palaniswami recalled that Annadurai ensured the usage of Tamil at all levels and envisoned modern Tamil Nadu. He also vowed to ensure social justice, equality, and state autonomy on the path shown by Annadurai.

BJP state president K Annamalai, in a post on X, also paid homage to Annadurai. He also took a dig at dynastic politics saying Annadurai had a conviction that none of his family members should follow him to enter politics.

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala ran into each other at the memorial on Saturday. Asked about the meeting, Sasikala said “Panneerselvam is one of our family members.” On the delay in her efforts to unify the AIADMK, Sasikala said, “Please wait. Everything is going well. A change will come.”