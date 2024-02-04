Corporation plan for 5 additional borewells to meet Tiruchy city's summer demand

TIRUCHY: The corporation’s plan to dig five additional borewells in Kambarasampettai as part of its 24x7 potable water supply project is likely to also see the city through this year’s summer without water woes, said officials.

While the civic body already has two high-capacity borewells to supply water to the collection wells in Kambarasampettai and Kollidam, a senior corporation official said, “We are considering five additional borewells in Kambarasampettai in the coming weeks. Each of these borewells has a capacity to draw about 5 MLD (million litres per day). These additional borewells will ensure that we don’t face drinking water shortage during summer.” Officials added that the plan for additional borewells was taken not only keeping summer demand in mind but also the future needs of the city.

"As we are going to ensure 24x7 supply of potable water in the city, we have to ensure more resources. Currently we don't know how much would be the requirement. We, however, would get the necessary information and usage analysis at each stage as the project would be implemented in a phased manner," a corporation engineer said.

Further, an assistant commissioner said, “We have also decided to hold inspections in all zones to take action on those drawing excess water by illegally connecting motors to water supply lines. If we detect such an offence, we will impose heavy fines and disconnect the supply."