DMK MPs plan stir over nil budgetary allocation

CHENNAI: Blaming the BJP-led Union government of partiality for not allocating funds in the 2024-25 interim budget for development schemes in southern states, DMK MPs will stage a ‘black shirt’ demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex on February 8. DMK also slammed the centre for failing to provide flood relief to Tamil Nadu and requested MPs of alliance parties to join the protest.

DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu, in a statement, said the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 did not have any announcement about relief assistance to Tamil Nadu which suffered huge infrastructural loss due to incessant rain and floods.

The state had sought Rs 37,000 crore from the central government for rehabilitation and restoration work in rain-affected areas.

The budget also did not allocate funds for constructing AIIMS and other schemes in the state. Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is now in Spain to attract investments, has already condemned the central government’s partiality, Baalu said.

Baalu, while participating in the discussion on the President’s address on February 2, strongly condemned the BJP government’s step-motherly treatment to the state.

Thanking the President for delivering the speech prepared by the BJP government in toto without any deviation, Baalu pointed out that contrary to this practice, TN governor had deviated from the customary address prepared by the state government in 2023.

“Certain governors have been acting against the states vying with opposition leaders. They function like governors during the British Raj, insulting the government and the Constitution. The President should censure such governors and make them function in accordance with the Constitution,” Baalu said.