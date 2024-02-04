Driver dies, 32 hurt as Kerala & TN buses collide in Marthandam

KANNIYAKUMARI: A driver of a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus died after it collided head-on with a TNST Corporation bus on the Marthandam overbridge on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as K Aneesh Krishnan. Over 32 passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to KGMCH hospital, sources said.

The accident took place while the TNSTC bus was heading towards Nagercoil from Kaliyakkavilai on Saturday afternoon, while the KSRTC bus was on its way to Thiruvananthapuram from Vadasery.

The Marthandam police have begun an investigation in this connection. Also, Collector PN Sridhar and Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth visited the injured, who are undergoing treatment at KGMCH.