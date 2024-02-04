Hosur-Omalur track doubling to benefit Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The interim budget announcement that the Railways would undertake the doubling of the 147-kilometre Hosur-Omalur track has delighted Dharmapuri residents. For the past two decades, they have been eagerly looking forward to the doubling of the railway track between Salem and Hosur. The Railway Passengers Social Welfare Association welcomed the initiative, stating, “This project could improve connectivity with various states and play a direct role in the development of the district.”

Speaking to TNIE, District Secretary of the Association C Mathialagan said, “We have been waiting for this project for the past 20 years. Most trains passing between Salem and Hosur are delayed due to the single track. With the execution of the line doubling work, more trains could be introduced and delays of existing trains can be cut down.”

K Balan, a railway enthusiast said, “The development of this track would improve further connectivity with states like Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. At present over nine trains pass through Dharmapuri daily. They include Train No 11013-Lokmanya Tilak Express, No 12677 Intercity Express, No 162529 SMT Bangalore-Karaikal Express and four non-daily trains such as Dadar-Tirunelveli Express, Hubali-Rameshwaram Express. With the doubling, more trains could be run and it would hasten the development of the district.” Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the doubling as per the interim budget proposals.

Dharmapuri MP DNV S Senthikumar who commented on the project said, “On behalf of the Dharmapuri people we thank Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for announcing the doubling of the railway track between Hosur and Omalur. A project has also been proposed for doubling the Baiyappanahalli-Hosur railway track at a cost of Rs 150 crore,” he said.