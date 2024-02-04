‘Linguistic minorities can’t be exempted from taking Tamil exam for teacher job’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to order exemption to linguistic minorities from taking the compulsory Tamil exam for recruitment to teacher post in government schools and said it is up to the government to consider their request.

The Part-A Tamil exam is scheduled to be held on February 4 across the state. The petitioner, V Babu of Krishnagiri, contended that he belonged to Telugu linguistic minority and applied for the exam.

He had sought exemption from taking the Tamil paper, but authorities concerned did not accept the demand. He said section 21 of the Tamil Nadu Govt Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016, had given two years time to clear the Tamil paper after getting appointment.

However, the amendment made to this section to insert 21-A — the Tamil Nadu Govt Servants (Conditions of Service) Amendment Act, 2023 — has taken away the two-year window. The petitioner sought the court to order provision of one year for clearing the exam after getting the appointment.

The bench said it will not be possible to consider the contentions of the petitioners at the eleventh hour. As many as 41, 485 candidates are appearing for the exam.

At this stage, passing interim order would disturb the process of the examination. “It is for the government to consider the request of the petitioners,” the bench said.Directing the respondent authorities to file their counter-affidavit by March 7, the bench adjourned the petition to March 11.