MGR lone cine star to shine in politics: Sellur K Raju on actor Vijay's party

MADURAI: A day after actor Vijay launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju said his party founder MG Ramachandran was only the actor in the history of the state who could run a party successfully and win elections.

“MGR’s party is the only one that could govern the state for 31 years. MGR, who belongs to the Anna school, also engaged in serving the public even during his acting days,” Raju said.

“After MGR, several actors like Sivaji Ganesan, T Rajendar, K Bhagyaraj, Rajinikanth and Vishal tried their luck in politics and failed. Vijay is targeting the 2026 elections, but people’s choice for the chief minister post is AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Seeing the governance of DMK over the last three years, people want our leader back in power. Though Kamal Haasan launched a party, he compromised his stance with DMK for a Lok Sabha seat,” Raju said.

The AIADMK is not worried about alliance in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. “We believe in our cadre. The cadre base is increasing, thanks to the good performance of our earlier government led by Palaniswami. We are ready to face the election based on our strength. Even if some ally comes, AIADMK has to shoulder them,” Raju added.