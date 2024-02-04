No social justice talk sans caste census: Anbumani Ramadoss

SALEM: Without holding a caste-based census, DMK is not eligible to talk about social justice, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss in Salem on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Anbumani said, “We have been requesting the state to hold a caste-based census for a long time. Andhra Pradesh is going to start this survey soon. Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy announced that a caste-based census will be held soon but Tamil Nadu is silent on this matter. It is condemnable.”

Reservation in India is decided on caste-based census. However, the last such census was held in 1931, Anbumani said. “Till now, quota is decided based on a survey conducted about 90 years ago and it is important to know about those who have developed from reservation over the years and those who have not. No one in Tamil Nadu has opposed caste-based census, so the government should do conduct it,” Anbumani said.

Talking about actor Vijay’s entry into politics, he said, “Everyone has the right to start a political party. Those who start a party should do good for people. We congratulate Vijay. At the same time, he should announce public welfare projects, and policy decisions and undertake the next step in this regard.”