Study to reduce number of Tasmac outlets on: Minister S Muthusamy

ERODE: Tamil Nadu may have fewer liquor outlets run by the TN State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) in the time to come.

A study is underway to reduce the number of Tasmac outlets for the next financial year, said TN Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy in Erode on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, S Muthusamy said, “We are taking steps to implement the billing system in Tasmac outlets. Many outlets are struggling to implement the billing system owing to space constraints. We are taking steps to introduce a billing system in all outlets. Further, a study is also under way to reduce the number of Tasmac outlets in the next phase in 2024-2025.”

“In addition, we have sent a circular to all outlets on Saturday ordering to take action against staff who sell liquor at a cost more than the MRP. Complaints about this do not arise everywhere, but we take action on any complaints,” he added.