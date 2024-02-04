Woman killed by police van: 500 cops deployed in Tiruchy village

TIRUCHY: Days after a police vehicle collision with two-wheelers led to the death of a woman at Seelaipillayar Puthur in the district, security in the village was heightened, with about 500 police personnel deployed on Saturday. The police are also on the lookout for three men who allegedly assaulted personnel and vandalised the police vehicle involved in the incident.

The police were already keeping vigil in the village after posters allegedly derogating a community came up recently. The situation, however, spiralled when the police vehicle collided with 2 two-wheelers on Thursday night, leaving a woman dead. A few villagers soon vandalised the police vehicle and also attacked personnel before senior police officials brought the situation under control, sources said.

Three men were booked that same night for allegedly assaulting the driver involved in the incident and another 24 personnel under various Sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC. They, however, are absconding, the police said.