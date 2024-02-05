23 more Ramnad fishers held in Sri Lanka

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan navy late on Saturday night arrested 23 fishermen, from Rameswaram, for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) by fishing near Neduntheevu. In response to the streak of arrests, the fishermen’s association has now threatened to boycott the general elections if their demands are not met.

According to official sources, fishermen from Rameswaram had ventured into the sea on 492 mechanised boats on February 3. It was while 23 fishermen aboard two boats were fishing near Neduntheevu, the Sri Lankan navy that was patrolling the area detained them and impounded their boats for allegedly violating the IMBL. Later, they were handed over to Mailadi fisheries inspector for further proceedings.

The Rameswaram Anaithu Visaipadagu Meenavargal Sangam on Sunday condemned the arrests of the fishermen. In a resolution, they said that more than 150 boats were impounded by the Lankan navy between 2018 and 2024. They want the union and state governments to recover the boats in good condition and hand them over to the fishermen, and have also requested government to seek compensation from Sri Lanka for their damaged boats.

The clamour for intervention comes after the recent conviction of a fisherman by a Lankan court. The association will stage a strike on February 5 to seek release of 23 fishermen.