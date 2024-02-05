Doors open to ED, need not knock: Minister Duraimurugan to Annamalai

VELLORE: The Enforcement Directorate need not knock at the door of MP Kathir Anand as it is always open, WRD Minister Duraimurugan said on Sunday in reply to the statement made by BJP state president K Annamalai recently during ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra in K V Kuppam.

Duraimurugan was talking to reporters after inaugurating the restoration work on Pandiyan Madavu canal in Kangeyanallur taluk. When asked about actor Vijay’s political entry, he said every person has the right to enter politics.

Taking a dig at Duraimurugan’s reply, Annamalai said, “He might also say something funny like what DMK spokesperson RS Bharathi said in 2021. When crores of rupees intended for distribution for MP election was seized in Vellore in March 2019, Bharathi filed an affidavit in court saying that D Duraimurugan, who was raided in Vellore and whose son Kathir Anand was the DMK candidate, is not the same Duraimurugan who is the general secretary of DMK. How can they say that they are not afraid?”