Dravidian majors in Tamil Nadu attempt to make manifestos echo ‘public aspirations’

CHENNAI: Dravidian majors in Tamil Nadu are keen on including the views of the common man in their Lok Sabha election manifesto. The committees formed by both parties to prepare the manifesto are visiting important cities to elicit suggestions from various sections of society since the multi-phase LS polls are likely to start in mid-April.

The DMK had sought the views of the public through email during 2021 Assembly election. This time, the party has gone a few steps ahead and invited suggestions through email, hotline 08069556900, X platform with the hashtag #DMKManifesto2024, WhatsApp (9043299441) or by using a QR code and submitting recommendations online.

The AIADMK is holding its first meeting for the poll manifesto on Monday in Velappanchavadi to cover the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur and will be completing the process by February 10. Former minister C Ponnaiyan, a member of the manifesto committee, after its meeting at the party headquarters, said people can send their suggestions through email or post. Former minister Natham R Viswanathan who heads the committee said the panel is working on presenting the best manifesto for the elections. The Congress has already started seeking people’s views for its manifesto.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said “By seeking the views of the public, the parties try to show that they are democratising the process of preparing manifesto. The process of seeking views should be made transparent. The parties should open a website and every view should be uploaded so that others can post their comment either supporting or criticising them or suggesting modifications.”

Shyam also said over a period, political parties could not fulfil several of their poll promises. “The Election Commission has already given guidelines for manifestos and promises for freebies. Now, by seeking public views, the parties are likely to claim in the future that they have echoed the aspirations of people.”