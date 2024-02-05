Ennore gas leak: Coromandel told to pay Rs 6 cr compensation

CHENNAI: The state government has imposed a `5.92 crore environmental compensation on the Coromandel fertiliser plant over the Ammonia leak incident in Ennore. This was followed by the recommendations of the technical committee, constituted to enquire about the incident.

According to the findings of the committee, the ammonia leak had occurred from the under-sea pipeline of the Coromandel International Ltd. close to the shore. “The significant relocation of heavy granite boulders around the pipeline due to Cyclone Michaung could have caused damage to the pipeline which resulted in the ammonia leak,” the report observed.

The committee had made a total of 18 technical and safety recommendations for the plant to carry out before resuming operations. The committee also directed the plant to submit periodical reports to regulatory bodies like the TNPCB.

In addition to accepting recommendations and directing TNPCB to implement them, the government has also directed the TNPCB to collect Rs 5.92 crore as environmental compensation from the unit for environmental mitigation and take action for non-compliance under Air Act.