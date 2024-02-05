Fortune smiles on kids in TN's Virudhunagar through district dental initiative

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a bid to treat malocclusion (misalignment of teeth) among schoolchildren, the Virudhunagar district administration flagged off the ‘Malarum Punnagai Thittam’, under which students in need of braces were identified and brought under treatment.

According to Dr M Kaviradha, orthodontist at the primary health centre in Kanniseripudhur, misalignment of teeth causes several problems, including difficulties in chewing food. “Students with jaw irregularities can be treated for both teeth misalignment and jaw growth modulation using only braces in their growing age,” the doctor said. The treatment, however, is not covered by government schemes, and neither are required equipment available at the government hospitals in the district.

It was in this backdrop, Training Team Medical Officer Dr R Gilbert Thangaraj stated that the initiative stemmed during a review meeting conducted last year. Following subsequent meetings with the health department and the district administration, the initiative was taken forward. The doctor said, a thorough screening was conducted initially by the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) to identify malocclusion in students from middle school to high school (class five to class 10).

An MoU was later signed with the Nala Dental Hospital in Madurai, to treat students at a subsidised rate. The hospital then conducted medical camps and zeroed in on 235 students, who needed braces.

“The treatment cost will be borne by the district administration. During the treatment, if any student tends to lose the braces, needs replacement, or faces any complication, it would be taken care of by the hospital,” the doctor added. Additionally, cost of transporting students to the hospital will be borne by the district administration. Recently, a batch of 20 students was sent for treatment and the remaining students’ treatment is expected to be completed by this month.