Four arrested for trying to poach wild boar in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Coonoor forest range officials on Saturday detained four persons, including a DMK functionary for attempting to poach a wild boar and junglefowl and seized seven Country made bombs (Avuttukai) from them. They were formally arrested on Sunday.

The suspects have been identified as P Anandaraj (43) a DMK functionary, R Jeevarathinam (25) and P Jeevakumar (46). All are hailing from Kodamalai estate and they were caught when they were heading to poach wild boar and junglefowl to taste its meat after cooking it en route to Saravanamalai near Coonoor tea estate at 10pm on Saturday.

During the interrogation, the trio told the forest department officials that they received four country made bombs from D Premkumar alias Asaithambi (48) who is a resident of Archedin in Nonsuch post to kill the animal.

"We interrogated Premkumar, and with help of police and VAO, searched his house and seized three more Avuttukai's and net used to catch junglefowls," said a forest department official

Coonoor forest range officer N Ravindranath registered a case against them under section 9 of wildlife protection act 1972. They were arrested and remanded on Sunday evening.