INDIA alliance intact, will succeed in LS polls: Veeramani

MADURAI: Dravidar Kazhagam founder K Veeramani on Sunday said that the INDIA bloc is not broken, but added that differences in opinion exist among the leaders. Veeramani was addressing media persons in Madurai, when he said that internal fights should not be treated as disbandment of the bloc.



"Likewise, differences in opinion among INDIA bloc leaders is not to be understood as a breakage of alliances. They joined hands for an objective; to win the Lok Sabha elections. So, it won't break," Veeramani added.



He further said that the BJP has created three propaganda statements against the INDIA bloc: that INDIA bloc is no longer alive; Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again since he has no opposition; and that Modi has the power to pull votes. "Modi can be beaten and his visits to south India have failed. The voters are ready to dethrone Modi. This is the last election for BJP and RSS," he said.



"Whenever Modi comes to Tamil Nadu, his party loses votes in the state. He stayed in Rameswaram, but was not ready to visit Thoothukudi or grant funds for the state to address the flood-hit issues. BJP doesn't have the right to seek votes in the state. Both Manipur and Tamil Nadu have moved far away from Modi," Veeramani said.

Refusing to comment on actor Vijay floating his own party, Veeramani said he would give a response only if Vijay declares the party's principles. Yesteryear political leaders, including Periyar, had announced their principles even before the party was formed. But, Vijay floated the party before announcing its principles, he noted.