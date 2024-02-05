Is it time to lead, Vijay? TN voters are ready with answer

In Tamil Nadu, silver screens and political theatres look mysteriously similar. After fighting out and thrashing the bad cop and the nasty politician on the screen for years, the superstars face an urge to step down into the middle of the sloganeering crowds. It is a celluloid-transmitted epidemic with a locally-grown virus. It holds them hostage to the illusion that a transition from reel life to real life is a cake walk.

Politics is the last resort for superstars in Tamil Nadu. Their run-ins with the ruling dispensation are nothing unusual, and they switch sides brazenly. A simple movie tagline like ‘Time to Lead’ can steer you into trouble. That is not exactly the reason why Vijay made a mass entry into the political ‘vadivasal’ now. He has promised to take on corruption and the politics that divide people in the name of caste and religion.

No rocket science here to understand who he wants to take on, though his current political anchorage is completely under wraps. Like most of his predecessors, Vijay wants to usher in a political change longed for by the people of the state. No guesses on whether Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (Vettri standing for victory or Vijay) can trump over the established political parties in the state. Or his impact on the political landscape in TN. Nobody has a clue.

One thing is for sure: the move has let out butterflies in the fat bellies of established political parties. There is a lot of suspense, akin to the days ahead of his big-budget blockbuster releases. His cadre, young and animated, may yearn for quick action that yields the desired result. But after watching many of his predecessors, will they still ditch the organised players like DMK, AIADMK, or BJP?