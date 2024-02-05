Tamil Nadu

KMDK demands 10 per cent quota for Kongu Vellalars in Tamil Nadu

Regional conference of KMDK was held at Vijayamangalam in Erode district on Sunday | Express
Regional conference of KMDK was held at Vijayamangalam in Erode district on Sunday | Express(Photo | Express)
ERODE: The state government should provide 10 per cent internal reservation to the Kondu Vellalar community, said Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) general secretary E R Eswaran here on Sunday.

Speaking during the party’s regional conference, Eswaran said, “Only 10% of the Kongu Vellalar (Gounder) community has developed and the rest are backward. Therefore, the government should provide 10% internal reservation to the community for their progress.”

He added, “Political recognition is essential for the development of Kongu community and preserving our tradition. Our alliance with a party does not mean that we accept their policies as well.”

A total of 27 resolutions were passed, in particular, splitting large districts into smaller ones like Pollachi in Coimbatore, Gobichettipalayam from Erode, Attur in Salem, Tiruchengode in Namakkal .

Ministers S Muthusamy, Ma Subramanian, M P Saminathan, senior Congress leader E V K S Elangovan, and party cadres participated.

The community’s traditional dance ‘Valli Kummi’ was performed with 16,000 women artistes during the conference.

