Off the cuff: Tit for tat?

The recent report that a Pollachi Special Division CID constable was arrested for a series of chain-snatching incidents was bizarre in itself. However, his motive was the bit to write home about. He wanted to create chain-snatching cases in Pollachi East Police station limits and cause headaches to the police officials, who had transferred him twice in the last two years. Sources said he was transferred earlier over allegations of bribery. Well, It seems his offbeat revenge plot turned into an epic fail!

Media fear

Pondicherry University (PU) had thoroughly battened down the hatches ahead of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar’s recent visit to the varsity. It denied entry to journalists, spread out mufti police everywhere, ensured only pre-approved questions were asked to the V-P, and the like. It is alleged that this level of precaution stemmed from the 2019 incident, when a mass communication gold medalist was denied entry to the event attended by the then-president Ram Nath Kovind at the university, over some issue during the security check. Fearing such negative coverage, the event organisers restricted media access to the venue. Why so scared, PU?

Credit hijack

The AIADMK councillor’s complaint on PM visit ‘hijacking’ the credit of the new aesthetically appealing street lamps on the Tiruchy-Pudukottai National Highway turned into a comic moment in the recent council meeting of Tiruchy Corporation. To mayor’s suggestion to dispel the speculations insted of presenting them, he questioned, “Should I stand beneath every light and insist that it wasn’t erected because of the PM’s visit?.” This casued laughter to break out in the hall. DMK councillors said that AIADMK raised this matter because of the broken bonhomie with the BJP.

Tipsy mafia

Medical staff, who are bribed to turn away patients who visit government hospitals and send them to private hospitals, raise toast at a booze party. No, this is not a scene out of an action-packed movie. This allegedly happened at a private hotel’s AC bar in Tenkasi. A private hospital administration had organised the liquor party for a few Male Nursing Assistants (MNAs) of a GH. The private hospital administration, private ambulances and MNAs have formed a syndicate among them for brainwashing ortho patients who actually want to go to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. It is speculated that there is an ongoing cold war among some government orthopaedics on whose private clinic the patients should be shifted to from GHs.

