Self-financing college heads in TN against capping tenure based on 2021 order

COIMBATORE: A majority of the principals of self-financing college is opposed to Bharathiar University’s move to cap their tenure for 10 years based on Government Order (GO) 5.
The senate meeting was postponed by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) committee when this issue was raised during the senate meeting held at Bharathiar University on January 30.
A principal at a private arts and science college in the city told TNIE, “GO 5, which was released by the state higher education department in 2021, says that a college principal shall be appointed for a period of five years, extendable for another term of five years on the basis of performance assessment by a committed appointed by the university, as per regulation. But, GO said clearly that this GO would be applicable to the government and aided colleges.”
He alleged that the VC committee is trying to implement the order for the principals of the self-financing colleges affiliated with the Bharathiar University, violating the norm and this practice is not in other universities in the state.
“It is due to vengeance that the VC committee doesn’t want private college principals to hold their posts for more than 10 years. This would affect the work atmosphere of principals. Teaching faculties will hesitate to look for a principal post thinking that they can work at colleges for 10 years only,” he said.
A principal at a self-financing college at Pollachi Road told TNIE that there is no order regarding the tenure of the principal post at self-financing colleges and only retirement age has been prescribed depending on the university.
Recently, the VC committee refused to permit the extension of the tenure of the principal of a self-financing college located near Avinashi Road, said sources.This created a flutter in the self-financing college circle and the issue was raised during the senate meeting.
A senate member, T Veeramani who is also the principal of the Government Arts and Science for Women at Puliyakulam told TNIE, “It indicates that VC committee tries to execute this GO wrongly with the self-financing colleges, violating the norm.”
“The university has permitted a self-financing college principal to hold the post and at the same time, it has denied permission to another college principal. It is biased,” he pointed out.The VC committee postponed the senate meeting as this decision was challenged, said Veeramani who was present at the senate meeting at the university.
When contacted, one of the VC Committee members FX Lovelina Little Flower told TNIE that they had not executed the GO so far.“Despite this, we have forwarded a letter to the higher education department seeking clarity over the GO. We would follow the direction of VC committee convener A Karthik, who is also the higher education secretary, in this regard,” she said.