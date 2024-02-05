Self-financing college heads in TN against capping tenure based on 2021 order

COIMBATORE: A majority of the principals of self-financing college is opposed to Bharathiar University’s move to cap their tenure for 10 years based on Government Order (GO) 5.

The senate meeting was postponed by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) committee when this issue was raised during the senate meeting held at Bharathiar University on January 30.

A principal at a private arts and science college in the city told TNIE, “GO 5, which was released by the state higher education department in 2021, says that a college principal shall be appointed for a period of five years, extendable for another term of five years on the basis of performance assessment by a committed appointed by the university, as per regulation. But, GO said clearly that this GO would be applicable to the government and aided colleges.”

He alleged that the VC committee is trying to implement the order for the principals of the self-financing colleges affiliated with the Bharathiar University, violating the norm and this practice is not in other universities in the state.

“It is due to vengeance that the VC committee doesn’t want private college principals to hold their posts for more than 10 years. This would affect the work atmosphere of principals. Teaching faculties will hesitate to look for a principal post thinking that they can work at colleges for 10 years only,” he said.