Tamil Nadu: BJP to highlight central govt schemes, to consult Sangh on booth panels

COIMBATORE: BJP on Sunday convened a meeting of state-level leaders to discuss strategies to face Lok Sabha election.

The meeting was chaired by national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh and attended by over 200 people including senior leaders L Murugan, Vanathi Srinivasan, Nainar Nagendran, H Raja, KT Raghavan, Karu Nagarajan and AP Muruganandham. State president K Annamalai joined the meeting through video conference, sources said.

Though details of the meeting were not disclosed to the press, party sources told TNIE that Santhosh directed participants to start ground-level campaigning immediately highlighting the schemes implemented by the central government. Also, instructions were given to form booth committees in collaboration with the Sangh Parivar and like-minded parties.

Further, constituency in-charges were educated on how to campaign for alliance candidates.

Earlier in the day, addressing media persons at the airport, Murugan said “Since the BJP is a national party, the high command will decide the alliance and announce it. Our party’s parliamentary committee will decide and announce the list of candidates”

Murugan further hinted at the likelihood of BJP forming a third front as an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. When asked if a third front would succeed, he said “The BJP-led alliance secured 19% votes in Tamil Nadu in 2014 Parliamentary election and won in Kanniyakumari and

Dharmapuri constituencies. So it has already been proven that there is space for a third front here.”

Referring to the NIA searches on NTK functionaries, he said the searches proved that they (NTK) have been working against the security and unity of the nation. “The state police did not take action against them. But the NIA conducted searches on properties linked to NTK party men after a detailed investigation proved their involvement in the anti-national activities,” he added.