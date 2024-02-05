Tamil Nadu: More probiotics in fermented ration rice in rural areas

CHENNAI: For some years now, doctors have said that traditional fermented rice or pazhayasoru is your gut’s best friend. Now, doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital have found that parboiled ration rice cooked and fermented in rural areas contain more gut-friendly probiotics than the rice prepared in urban areas.

Doctors at Stanley’s Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology made the discovery as part of an ongoing study into fermented rice, which has been found to support digestion and cure inflammatory bowel disease. Researchers said difference between gut-friendly probiotics found in rice fermented in rural and urban areas could be due to environmental factors.

Researchers had compared the parboiled ration rice with eight other rice varieties including cooked red rice and parboiled ponni rice. They found that the most probiotic bacteria was found in the parboiled ration rice, which is polished after removing the outer layer.

This could be because the removal of the outer layer might give easier access for fermenting bacteria, said Charumathi Anbalagan, a research associate.

The study also showed that fermented rice has over 500 secondary metabolites (micronutrients), which act on the gut cells to influence good health. This is a key finding to cementing the science behind the benefits of fermented rice water, added Charumathi. Such probiotics have several nutritional and health benefits, including immediate effects such as improved digestion, absorption of micronutrients, combatting of intestinal infections, and maintainance intestinal health, the doctors said. It also showed that exposure of pazhayasoru kanji to the intestinal cells leads to increase in their nutrient absorptive, barrier strengthening, and energy utilisation functions, said Charumathi.