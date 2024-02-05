Tiruchy corporation to shift Teppakulam, NSB Road vendors in 2-3 months

TIRUCHY: The city corporation's plan to relocate over 100 vendors from Teppakulam and NSB Road to Yanaikulam ground -- replete with basic amenities -- in Singarathope is in final stages, Mayor Mu Anbalagan said. Sources said if everything goes according to plan the corporation will be able to shift vendors from busy commercial streets near Rockfort hillock to the Yanaikulam ground within three months.

"We have been considering the plan for a year and have now almost reached a consensus with vendors. We will provide all basic facilities, including water supply and toilets, in Yanaikulam ground. The corporation will rent out the space and the vendors can set up stalls there. Talks are going on over the rent amount. We expect to make progress soon," the mayor said.

The civic body is also planning to stop parking of vehicles on streets near Main Guard, around Chathiram, and in nearby areas with assistance from the city police. "Some vendors are conducting trade on tiled footpaths in front of Main Guard gate and nearby areas.

We will remove them. Apart from this, we will ensure the roads are 'no parking zones'. These will ensure ease of commuting without affecting the livelihood of vendors," the mayor added. Expressing support for corporation's relocation move, Yasim Aleem, a vendor, said,

"Since the Yanaikulam ground is in a popular commercial location and also close to NSB Road, we can shift materials easily. We are still negotiating the rent amount and security deposit with the corporation. We hope to arrive at a consensus soon."