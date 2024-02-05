Two-year-old drinks cleaning liquid in Tamil Nadu, dies

COIMBATORE: A two-year-old girl child died after she allegedly consumed a chemical mistaking it for water.

According to police, Imanshu was the daughter of B Dineshkumar - Dhabudevi, who hail from Jalore in Rajasthan, and working in Coimbatore for the last five years. They live in Thiyagaraya New Street near Theppakulam Maithanam at Sukrawarpet.

On Friday evening, Dineshkumar’s uncle Mangalram, who runs a watch shop, visited them and took the two-year-old to his house situated nearby. Around 8 pm, Dineshkumar was informed that the child fainted after allegedly drinking a chemical kept at Mangalram’s house.

She was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where she was given first aid and the parents decided to shift her to a private hospital in Racecourse, but she died before reaching the hospital.

Ukkadam police initiated an investigation on Friday morning and found that the chemical she drank was white petrol used for cleaning stains.