Use of ‘avuttukai’ by poachers in TN on the rise, threat to wildlife grows

Police arrested a 51-year-old man C Maran over the incident. His aide U Rangasamy, who was injured, is likely to be arrested after his health improves. Meanwhile, wildlife activists demanded invoking the Goondas Act against the culprits.

M Siraj Deen, the Coimbatore Coordinator of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), said “We are gathering all the wildlife cases pending against Rangasamy to fight him legally. The first case was against him in 2021 when he was arrested on the charges of possessing wild boar meat as well as avuttukai. A similar wildlife offence dates to 2022.

He was out on bail three months ago and got injured while making the explosive. Currently, we are discussing with our lawyers. After gathering information against Rangasamy, we will approach District Forest Officer N Jayaraj to recommend district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati to invoke the Goondas Act against Rangasamy and his friend Maran.

“If he is detained under Goondas Act, it will deter others. In most cases wild elephants are getting injured or killed. The state government should give priority to this issue and support the forest department. Police should also register a case when an elephant is injured after biting avuttukai and investigate and punish the offender as per the IPC,” said Siraj Deen.

When contacted DFO said they have recommended to police to take action against Rangasamy citing he has already indulged in similar wildlife offences.

Speaking about the likelihood of invoking the Goondas Act against him, the DFO assured to look into it. “There are a lot of procedures involved in collecting details about him before invoking it through the collector,” he added.