Vaithilingam is Congress pick for UT seat

PUDUCHERRY: In wake of the BJP signalling its intention to contest in the Puducherry parliamentary constituency within the National Democratic Alliance, former chief minister V Narayanasamy has said that the Congress would field sitting MP V Vaithilingam as its candidate.

Speaking at Congress committee functionaries meeting held in Orleanpet on Sunday, Narayanasamy said, “Former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi blocked the development of Puducherry during Congress rule, and we couldn’t implement any scheme. The current BJP-NR Congress government which has been in office for three years has failed to honour its promises to people. We want to end this ‘commission’ rule. We will recommend Vaithilingam name as Congress candidate to the party headquarters.”

Meanwhile, DMK functionaries are set to visit the party headquarters in Chennai on Monday to meet party seniors. Sources said they might request the allocation of Puducherry seat for the Dravidian major.