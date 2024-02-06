Activist submits plea to stop paver block works in TN's Mapilaiyoorani

THOOTHUKUDI: A petition was submitted to the district collector seeking to stop two tenders related to developing paver blocks on 160 roads in Mapilaiyoorani panchayat, stating that the panchayat is in dire need of reconstruction works on flood-damaged roads and drain canals.

The petitioner Paramasivan, an activist, said that the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) had floated two tenders worth Rs13 crore to improve the roads and lay paver blocks in Mapilaiyoorani village panchayat, adjoining the Thoothukudi corporation.

The tenders cost Rs 8.80 crore for laying paver blocks in 115 streets and road works in 13 streets, and Rs 4.91 crore for laying paver blocks in 52 streets and improvement of 13 stretches.

Paramasivan stated that Mapilaiyoorani is one of the most populous panchayats in the state, with a population of 1.15 lakh. It was heavily affected by the rains in December and the people were under knee-deep water for a month. The village needs proper drain channels and flood carriers. However, the DRDA had allocated more than Rs 10 crore just to lay paver blocks.

The tenders have been taken by a suspicious contractor, who has an alleged nexus with the minister's assistant, the petitioner alleged.

"This is worrying as huge amounts of public funds are being swindled for petty works when the DRDA is yet to restore several villages citing lack of funds," he remarked.

The panchayat needs drain canals, roads, street lights and better hygiene. The DRDA must scrap the tenders and conduct public hearings to understand the needs of the people, he said.



Teachers demand arrest



Teachers who lost their money to the Aadhava Trust, which promised teaching jobs at a price in government schools, demanded the arrest of its founder Balakumaresan. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had denied his anticipatory bail.