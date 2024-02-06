CapitaLand India Trust to acquire 3 industrial facilities of Chennai's Casa Grande

CHENNAI: Singapore-based CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) is set to acquire three industrial facilities of Casa Grande Group with a total net leasable area of 0.79 million sq ft at OneHub Chennai for `268 crore. This will include CLINT’s partial funding for the lease of the project land and full funding for the development of the project.

A release said CLINT has entered into a forward purchase arrangement with Casa Grande wherein it will provide funding in three phases and subsequently acquire the facilities upon completion of the construction of each phase, subject to a stabilisation period of six months for leasing. The acquisition of Phase 1 is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025.

Sanjeev Dasgupta, chief executive officer of CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd (the Trustee-Manager of CLINT) said, “The acquisition will further diversify CLINT’s portfolio and grow its industrial presence in Chennai, which is developing into an important hub for electronics component manufacturers in South India. “