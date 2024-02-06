CM Stalin urges Tamil diaspora in Spain to continue backing TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin interacted with the Tamil community in Spain on Sunday.

Speaking during a reception, Stalin said, “As non-resident Tamils, you have been doing your best for your homeland Tamil Nadu. I request you to continue the same in the future,” he said.

The CM recalled that during the tenure of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, a government organisation was formed to help non-resident Tamils in foreign land. “But due to the change of guard in the state, the organisation was put on the backburner. Now, after the DMK government assumed office, the organisation has been revived and it has been resolving the issues faced by the non-resident Tamils,” he said.

“So far, a few conferences have been organised by the state government by inviting non-resident Tamils. Recently, the state government has conducted the Global Investors Meet successfully. It is not only a pride for Tamil Nadu and India but also to the Tamils living abroad,” the CM added.